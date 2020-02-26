Delhi violence | death toll rises to 17

NEW DELHI

26 February 2020 08:40 IST

Four more dead bodies were brought to GTB hospital confirmed hospital sources on Wednesday morning taking the total death toll to 17 in the violence in Delhi’s north east area.

“The bodies were brought to us from Lok Nayak Hospital this morning. We can’t share any more details,” said a senior hospital official here.

Till last night about 150 injured were brought to the hospital.

