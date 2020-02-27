Delhi violence, live updates: death toll climbs to 32

NEW DELHI

27 February 2020 09:53 IST

Several patients at GTB hospital complain of breathing problems, palpitation.

Five days after violence broke out in norteast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the death toll in the ensuing communal riots climbed to 32 on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, both the Centre and the Delhi government swung into action, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal going to the disturbed parts of the city on Wednesday to rebuild confidence among people.

10.30 am

19 calls received from violence-hit northeast Delhi between 12-8 a.m.: Delhi Fire Service

The Delhi Fire Service received 19 calls from midnight to 8 a.m. on Thursday from riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi, an official said.

Over 100 firemen are deployed in the area and all the four fire station in the area are provided with extra fire tenders to meet any emergency and are being managed by senior officers, Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said.

Senior officers are also camping in the riot-affected area, he added.

- PTI

10.15 am

Hope that the hospital release the body on time, says a victim's relative

”We have been here since Tuesday and it’s been hell," said Sajid, whose nephew Salman (32), died at GTB hospital on Thursday morning.

"The family was getting ready for his marriage. His parents are shattered. He was caught in a mob attack while returning from work (he works as a tailor). Now our only prayer is that the hospital should please release the body on time, and don't prolong this agony for us,” he said.

10 am

GTB hospital sees cases of breathing problems, palpitations

GTB hospital saw several people from northeast Delhi come in with breathing problems and palpitation.

One of the patients, Arif, is accompanied with his wife. He complains of high blood pressure and rapid heart beat.

“I am too scared to stay at home. We have been here since Wednesday night. Today morning the doctors told me that I am anxious and that I should rest. How can I rest when houses across the road are burning and me and my family constantly feel that we are going to be attacked next, he said.

Families of deceased react...

Babu Salmani (30), who died this morning at GTB Hospital in Delhi, was heading home for lunch when he was attacked by a mob, said his sister Nasreen, as the family is set to take his body to the village for cremation.

Babu Salmani's kin photographed outside GTB Hospital. His sister Nasreen (centre) says he was on his way to lunch when he was attacked | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“He was heading home on Tuesday afternoon for lunch in his auto when he was attacked by a mob. He fought for his life two days in the hospital and died today morning,” said his sister Nasreen. He leaves behind three young children.

Why is the poor bearing the brunt of hate, asks brother of a victim

Munijid, whose brother Musharraf, was killed on Tuesday, says his brother was surrounded by a mob, beaten to death and his body was thrown into a drain in North east Delhi.

“It’s the poor who is getting killed. Show me one politician or a rich man who has died. Why is the poor bearing the brunt of hate?” he asks.