Delhi violence: Court to hear suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s anticipatory bail plea

A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred for tomorrow the hearing of the anticipatory bail application of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain filed in a case lodged in connection with alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma.
District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain deferred the matter noting that the copy of the notice regarding his plea was not served to the SIT, formed to probe the cases related to the violence over the new citizenship law.
Mr. Hussain has been booked in the murder case of the IB staffer in northeast Delhi amid violence over the new citizenship law last week.
Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had then suspended him for his alleged involvement in the violence which has left at least 42 people dead and around 200 injured.
