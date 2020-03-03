Delhi violence: Assembly panel to launch new email

Delhi Assembly’s ‘Committee on Peace and Harmony’, after holding a meeting on Monday, said it will soon release a number and email address on which people can forward messages they think can incite violence.
The committee will investigate and forward the messages to law enforcement authorities to file FIRs, said AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is the the chairman of the committee.
“If you are part of a WhatsApp group or other chat groups and someone sends a provocative message, then become a whistle-blower by making a complaint about it. The committee will propose that the people based on whose complaint an FIR gets registered should receive a reward of ₹10,000,” he said.
