Delhi

Delhi violence: Assembly panel to launch new email

People can forward messages they think can incite violence

Delhi Assembly’s ‘Committee on Peace and Harmony’, after holding a meeting on Monday, said it will soon release a number and email address on which people can forward messages they think can incite violence.

The committee will investigate and forward the messages to law enforcement authorities to file FIRs, said AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is the the chairman of the committee.

“If you are part of a WhatsApp group or other chat groups and someone sends a provocative message, then become a whistle-blower by making a complaint about it. The committee will propose that the people based on whose complaint an FIR gets registered should receive a reward of ₹10,000,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 1:13:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-violence-assembly-panel-to-launch-new-email/article30967141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY