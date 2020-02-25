Delhi violence: Amit Shah holds meeting on restoring peace

CM Arvind Kejriwal with L-G Anil Baijal after attending an all-party meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security situation in Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and party leaders discuss various measures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and representatives of political parties to discuss measures for restoring peace in northeast Delhi.

State chiefs of the BJP and the Congress, Manoj Tiwari and Subhash Chopra, attended the meeting. Mr. Kejriwal also represented the Aam Aadmi Party. The political parties extended all support to the government in maintaining law and order.

After the one-hour-long meeting, accompanied by Mr. Baijal and Mr. Tiwari, the Chief Minister told the reporters that the parties, rising above party politics, decided to take all possible steps to restore peace. He said the Union Home Minister assured them of providing adequate security.

Mr. Kejriwal said one policeman was killed in the violence and 25 were admitted to two hospitals. The State BJP president also reiterated that all the parties had come together to defuse the situation.

Mr. Chopra sought stringent action against all those, including the policemen, who remained mute spectators during the violence and against those who indulged in provocative speeches. While currently 42 companies of security personnel had been deployed in the affected areas, the Union Home Minister assured the parties of further deployment if necessary.