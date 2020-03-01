Delhi

Delhi violence: 254 FIRs registered, 903 people arrested or detained

Police patrol a road near a partially burnt down building in a riot-affected area, in New Delhi on March 1, 2020. | Photo Credit: AFP
The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, a senior police official said.

The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, they said.

According to police, they did not receive any PCR calls of rioting in the last four days.

