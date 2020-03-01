Delhi

Delhi violence: 254 FIRs registered, 903 people arrested or detained

Police patrol a road near a partially burnt down building in a riot-affected area, in New Delhi on March 1, 2020.

Police patrol a road near a partially burnt down building in a riot-affected area, in New Delhi on March 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, a senior police official said.

The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Interesting read: Delhi violence | Looted, burnt out homes offer little welcome to Shiv Vihar’s riot victims

Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, they said.

According to police, they did not receive any PCR calls of rioting in the last four days.

The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, a senior police official said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Delhi violence 2020
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2020 7:29:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-violence-254-firs-registered-903-people-arrested-or-detained/article30957078.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY