Delhi Village Development Board nod for projects worth ₹250 crore

January 10, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Village Development Board on Tuesday passed proposals worth around ₹250 crore for the construction of roads and drains in rural areas, Development Minister Gopal Rai said.

“An emphasis will be laid on the construction of roads in the villages of Delhi. All officials concerned have been instructed to complete the projects within the time limit,” the Minister told the media after the meeting.

He said earlier 564 projects worth ₹759 crore were approved for 194 villages for the current financial year.

“So far, projects worth about ₹1,000 crore approximately have been approved,” he said.

Mr. Rai also said the work on many projects was running behind schedule due to which officers concerned have been told to speed up the work.

He said a task force is being formed to monitor the progress on development projects on a weekly basis.

