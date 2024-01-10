GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Village Development Board nod for projects worth ₹250 crore

January 10, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Village Development Board on Tuesday passed proposals worth around ₹250 crore for the construction of roads and drains in rural areas, Development Minister Gopal Rai said.

“An emphasis will be laid on the construction of roads in the villages of Delhi. All officials concerned have been instructed to complete the projects within the time limit,” the Minister told the media after the meeting.

He said earlier 564 projects worth ₹759 crore were approved for 194 villages for the current financial year.

“So far, projects worth about ₹1,000 crore approximately have been approved,” he said.

Mr. Rai also said the work on many projects was running behind schedule due to which officers concerned have been told to speed up the work.

He said a task force is being formed to monitor the progress on development projects on a weekly basis.

Related Topics

Delhi / development

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.