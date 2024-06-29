GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Vasant Vihar wall collapse: body of labourer recovered from debris

According to police, two more labourers in Vasant Vihar were trapped in muddy waters amid heavy rain.

Published - June 29, 2024 08:16 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A rescue operation underway by NDRF, fire brigade and police officials after three labourers fell into a pit of an under-construction building in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area on June 28.

A rescue operation underway by NDRF, fire brigade and police officials after three labourers fell into a pit of an under-construction building in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area on June 28. | Photo Credit: ANI

The body of a labourer was recovered early Saturday, June 29, 2024, from under the debris of a wall that collapsed at a construction site in the Vasant Vihar area here amid heavy rain, officials said.

Two more labourers are feared trapped beneath the rubble, they said.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 28, 2024, and it was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5:30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar Yadav, 19, the Delhi Fire Services officials said and added that his body was recovered around 6.10 am on Saturday.

Kumar was declared dead by doctors at the Safdarjung hospital, they said.

The operation to rescue the other two labourers is underway, the officials added.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and civic agencies are carrying out the operation, they said.

Cranes are being used to remove debris while water is being pumped out of the foundation pit to recover the remaining bodies, the officials said.

natural disasters / rains / Delhi / disaster and accident

