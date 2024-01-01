GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi ushers in New Year as security forces keep strict vigil on revelries

Over 10,000 personnel, 250 teams of traffic units deployed all over Delhi; Haryana, U.P. police barricade border roads

January 01, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Revellers during the celebrations on New Year’s Eve.

Revellers during the celebrations on New Year’s Eve. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Large crowds thronged shopping complexes, monuments, and other busy spots like Connaught Place on Sunday to welcome the New Year in the city.

To ensure peaceful celebrations, Delhi Police set up checkpoints at vital places and deployed over 10,000 personnel across the city. Around 250 teams of the traffic unit were stationed to check rash or drunk drivers.

Security personnel patrolling Connaught Place.

Security personnel patrolling Connaught Place. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Meanwhile, the police in neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh put up multiple layers of barricades on roads leading up to the Capital.

A senior Delhi Police officer said cameras were strategically installed to identify and prosecute violators.

At places like Delhi zoo, heritage sites, and shopping malls, over 450 motorcycles were stationed, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.S. Yadav told The Hindu.

Even the Fire Department was geared up with strategic measures in place in areas with high footfall. “These included Ansal Plaza, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Gandhi Nagar Market, Pacific Mall, Chhatarpur, and Majnu Ka Tila, Hauz Khas Village, and Kalkaji Temple,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.

In the heart of the city, exits at Rajiv Chowk metro station were closed after 9 p.m. as announced a day earlier to prevent overcrowding at Connaught Place.

Noida advisory

Noida Police had issued a traffic advisory, informing people about diversions near crowded markets and shopping malls to minimise congestion on roads.

Diversions were seen near malls like The Great India Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Logix City Centre, Starling Edge, SkyOne, and the Sector 18 market as well as places in Greater Noida such as Grand Venice Mall, Gaur City Mall, Pari Chowk and Jagat Farm market.

