Delhi: Upgraded traffic app to enable real-time tracking of violations  

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday directed the Delhi police to upgrade its Traffic Prahari mobile application to enable people report traffic violations in real time by uploading photos and videos on it.

According to a statement, Mr. Saxena issued the orders during a meeting to review the city’s traffic situation.

The move aims at improving people’s participation in traffic management, it said, adding that the L-G announced monthly rewards ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 to top three people who will reporting the maximum violations.

“This would provide additional avenues of income to people as well as contribute constructively to governance. The effectiveness of the scheme will be reviewed after six months,” he said, adding that the upgraded app will be launched on September 1.

