Delhi unlock | Shops, markets can open on all days from June 14: Kejriwal

Delhiites buying seasonal fruits from a roadside vendor, in New Delhi on June 9, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that all shops and markets that were permitted to open last week as a part of unlock measures on an odd-even basis would be allowed to open every day from June 14 onwards. Restaurants had also been allowed to open with 50% of their seating capacity, he said.

Restrictions on marriages would continue with a maximum of 20 people in attendance and they could take place only at home or in court.

Mr. Kejriwal said that authorities would monitor the situation at mall, markets and restaurants and if COVID-19 guidelines were not being followed or the number of cases start rising, they would be shut. He added that religious places would be allowed to open but no visitors would be allowed.

All educational institutions would remain closed. Political, social, entertainment, sports, festival gatherings and congregations would not be permitted. Cinemas, theatres, amusement parks, B2B exhibitions, spas, gyms, yoga institutes, public parks and gardens would remain closed.


