Delhi unlock | Metro to run at 50% capacity, shops to be open on odd-even basis from June 7

NEW DELHI

05 June 2021 13:27 IST

COVID-19 situation in city seems to be under control, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 5 announced that the Delhi Metro would be allowed to function at 50% capacity, in addition to shops and malls being allowed to open on odd-even basis from June 7.

Mr. Kejriwal said these provisions would come into effect as part of the ongoing unlock procedure in the city.

“The COVID-19 situation in Delhi seems to be under control; around 400 cases have emerged in the last 24 hours. We have decided to allow shops and malls in the city to open on odd-even basis,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are preparing for the possible third wave of COVID to hit the city; for that, our preparations are based on tackling the peak of around 37,000 cases per day,” he also said.

In addition to forming a paediatric task force, we are creating capacity for the storage of 420 MT of oxygen in the city, he also said.