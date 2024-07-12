GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DU V-C rejects addition of Manusmriti readings to Faculty of Law syllabus

Updated - July 12, 2024 12:41 am IST

Published - July 12, 2024 12:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University on Thursday said amendments proposing the inclusion of readings from the Manusmriti to the syllabus of the Faculty of Law have been rejected.

“Today, the Delhi University received a proposal from the Faculty of Law suggesting changes to some courses. The two suggested texts and the amendment have been rejected by the University and will not be taught,” Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said in a statement.

The amendments, which were unanimously approved by the department’s Committee of Courses in June, were scheduled to be reviewed in the Academic Council meeting on Friday. The revisions pertained to the courses Jurisprudence I and II, and proposed to include readings from Manusmriti With The Manubhasya of Medhatithi by G.N. Jha and Commentary of Manu Smriti - Smritichandrika by T Kristnasawmi Iyer.

A University official said that although the amendments were to be discussed on Friday, the Act of the University “empowers the V-C to take any decision regarding the larger interest of the University, students, and staff”.

“In a meeting today, the matter was discussed with the Dean of the Faculty of Law and decided on accordingly,” he said.

The amendments had been slammed as “politically motivated” and “unnecessary” by several faculty members.

“We in India rely on the modern judicial system and follow a common law system. There is no point in studying these ancient texts now as it will not benefit the students,” a professor at the university had said.

Professor Maya John, a member of the Academic Council, had termed the move “motivated”. “The text was selectively added since other contemporary legal treatises, as well as those from the medieval and early modern period are missing. The modifications in both Jurisprudence papers are politically motivated and lack academic merit,” she said.

Meanwhile, the syllabus for MA Hindu Studies, which earlier followed the University Grants Commission syllabus, now has six new papers which are up for approval in Friday’s meeting. The proposed electives include papers like An Introduction to Vedic Literature, Upanishad Parichaya, Dharma and Religion, Bhagavad Gita for Humanity, and Hindu Thinkers.

