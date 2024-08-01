Delhi University UG admissions begin after month-long wait

Delhi University opened its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on Wednesday, paving the way for admissions to undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the third consecutive year.

The results, which were scheduled to be announced on June 30, were declared after a month-long delay on July 28, ending the prolonged wait for students looking to secure a seat in Delhi University.

The university officials said students can now start registering on the CSAS portal. The candidates have to initially apply to the university and later enter preferences for various programmes and colleges.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Students have started registering on the portal. From Thursday onwards, they will be able to fill in their preferences as well.”

Process to be sped up

A university official said while the admission process takes around a month, they will try to speed it up this year on account of delays caused by the late declaration of the CUET results. Once the registrations are closed, students will be allocated the best possible option based on their preferences, performance, and availability of seats.

The application fee for DU’s undergraduate programmes for candidates from the unreserved, Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer, and Economically Weaker Section categories is ₹250 while students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities have to pay ₹100.

‘End to anxiety’

With uncertainty over the announcement of CUET results by the National Testing Agency, which has been grappling with paper leak allegations involving NEET-UG, UGC-NET, and CSIR-UGC-NET exams, many students who were looking forward to getting into DU had started applying to private universities.

One such aspirant, a resident of Noida, said, “Because of the delay, I decided to secure a seat at Jai Hind College in Mumbai.” After she received a score of 750, which is considered to be competitive, the student is now hopeful of realising her dreams of studying at DU.

Satya Prakash Pandey, the father of a DU aspirant, said his daughter had been anxiously waiting for DU to begin its admission process as she had made up her mind to go to St. Stephen’s College and had not applied elsewhere.

Meanwhile, professors have been saying that the delay in the admission process will affect the academic calendar of first-year students and lead to teachers getting overburdened.