Delhi University to witness voting for student body polls after 4 years

After witnessing a month of intense political campaigning, Delhi University students will on Friday cast their ballots for the student body elections being held after four years.

It will be the first time that current undergraduate current students at the university will get to vote in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, which were put on hold after 2019 due to the pandemic.

Around 500 security personnel, including police and paramilitary forces, will be deployed in the North Campus to provide security, a senior officer said.

A total of 24 candidates are in the fray for four posts — president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary. Ballots will be counted on Saturday.

The past few weeks saw student outfits going to voters with several promises, including hostels for all, better infrastructure, affordable transport, and better placement services. However, allegations of violence and ruckus by outsiders on the campus overshadowed the poll promises.

At a press conference on Thursday, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) of “using lathi-wielding outsiders for the campaign, as it had no work to show for itself”.

In response, NSUI’s national president, Kanhaiya Kumar, said, “The ABVP is responsible for the violence but is blaming the NSUI for it. Students of DU know what is happening.”

In the run-up to the elections, both the ABVP and the NSUI released women-centric manifestos, promising the installation of sanitary pad vending machines, street lights, and CCTV cameras on the campus.

While the NSUI said it would introduce a policy allowing menstrual leave of up to 12 days per semester, the ABVP promised full-time gynaecologists and psychologists in the World University Service health centres.

The ABVP has held the president’s post seven times over the past decade.

Talks between the student outfits associated with the INDIA bloc parties, the NSUI and the left-wing student bodies — All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), to join forces to take on the ABVP fell through, and the outfits ended up declaring their own candidates.

Security arrangements

Talking about the security measures in the university over the next two days, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “Security has been beefed up around counting centres and colleges. We have identified specific spots where additional forces have been deployed. We will ensure that people are not inconvenienced during the elections.”

Regarding the measures undertaken at the South Campus, DCP (South West) Manoj C. said, “We will prevent outsiders from entering the campus during the election day. Patrolling has been increased and maximum personnel from all police stations of the South West district have been deployed to ensure law and order.