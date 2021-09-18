Delhi University to start 6-week English communication course

NEW DELHI

18 September 2021

Aimed at students from economically backward sections

The Delhi University will launch a six-week certificate course — English Communications Skill Enhancement — for students from economically backward sections and reserved categories.

Selection process

Senior officials said the course will be free of cost and selection will be based on personal interaction with the applicants.

As a pilot project, the course will first be conducted by Shyam Lal College in collaboration with the Institute of Eminence (University of Delhi). According to officials, students who are from a rural background or belong to the SC, ST, OBC, EWS categories and are enrolled in any DU college, can apply for the course.

M.K. Pandit, CEO of IoE, DU, said: “The proposal for the certificate course was put forth by professors itself. We found merit in it as a large number of students who come to DU are unable to communicate efficiently in English due to their background. Given the kind of job market currently, in several instances, it becomes difficult to get employed if one is unable to communicate properly.”

He added: “We thought that it was better to enable and empower such students by providing a certificate course, which will concentrate on communication skills, presentation skills, vocabulary building, personality development and reading habit development.”

According to senior DU officials, the portal saw over 200 applications within an hour of the online portal being launched.

Mr. Pandit said, “We are planning to launch the first certificate course on October 2, keeping in mind Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.”