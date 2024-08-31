Delhi University to declare results of third admission round subject to availability of seats

Delhi University (DU) on Friday released the schedule for the third round of admissions for the remaining seats across undergraduate courses and those under various quotas, such as sports and extracurricular activities, saying that results would only be declared on September 11 if there are enough seats available.

According to university data, total admissions currently stand at 75,083 against the total 71,600 seats available across colleges. Results, therefore, will only be declared if enough students withdraw and free up seats, DU said in a notification.

“The allocations in the third round will be based on the data of candidates available as on 5 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2024. Thus, it may be noted that cut-offs and ranks of the third round will have no relationship with those of earlier rounds,” the notification read.

Meanwhile, results for the first round of admissions under sports, extracurricular and ward quotas will be announced on September 3.

There is also a provision for students to apply via mid-entry between September 7 and 9. This facility has been made available for those who failed to apply on the Common Seat Allocation System portal during the first or second phases. Candidates applying for mid-entry will have to pay a fee of ₹1,000, the notification said.

