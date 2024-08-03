GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi University classes for new undergraduate batch start from Aug 29

The academic session for UG courses will end on June 7 next year with the commencement of final exams

Updated - August 03, 2024 02:01 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 01:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The classes for the new batch of Delhi University will start from August 29, according to the schedule.

The classes for the new batch of Delhi University will start from August 29, according to the schedule. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi University on August 3 released the much-awaited academic calendar for first-year Undergraduate students for the 2024-2025 session.

The classes for the new batch will start from August 29, according to the schedule.

The new session, which was originally scheduled to commence on August 1, was deferred due to a delay in declaration of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores amid allegations of irregularities.

The academic session for UG courses will end on June 7 next year with the commencement of final exams.

The second semester of the 2024-2025 UG batch will start from January 27 next year after a winter break of two days.

The practical exams will begin from May 25, the date also marking the last class of the session before students break to prepare for the final exams. The dispersal of classes usually takes place in the first week of May.

The summer vacation of the students will begin from June 29 and will last till July 20, next year.

