Final year undergraduate Open Book Examination from Aug 10: Delhi University to HC

The Delhi University (DU) will hold the final year undergraduate Open Book Examination (OBE) from August 10 and conclude it on August 31 through online mode, the Delhi High Court was informed on Monday.

The varsity agreed to advance the date of the examination, which it had earlier decided to start from August 17. This was after a Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked if the DU could advance the exam schedule as the final year students’ career prospects were at stake as many of them had to join other courses in India or abroad.

The DU also clarified that students left out of online exams would be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations to be held sometime in September.

Mock tests

It also said that the first phase of mock tests would start from July 27, instead of July 31 and the second phase of mock tests would commence from August 1 instead of August 4.

In an affidavit, the DU had told the High Court that for students who were unable to appear in the online OBE, an additional phase of examinations would be conducted.

The High Court was hearing a batch of petition filed by final-year students in DU seeking clarity on the date and mode of the OBE.

A lawyer for one of the petitioner had said he received over 500 emails from students, many of whom were suffering from mental trauma due to the repeated postponement of exams.

The students had raised the issue of difficulty in pursuing postgraduate studies in foreign universities, including the U.S. and the U.K., as transcripts had to be submitted by the end of July or early August.