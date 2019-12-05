Delhi University teachers continue siege of Vice-Chancellor’s office

Teachers of the Delhi University continued their siege of the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Thursday morning, demanding the withdrawal of a controversial university directive to appoint guest teachers against vacancies arising in the current academic session.

While several teachers remain inside the council hall of the viceregal lodge, scores have gathered outside and were pushing against the barricades as police tried to control the crowd. Some teachers were reportedly injured in scuffles with the police. However those present said that the protests had been largely peaceful. The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) executive has also appealed for a peaceful protest.

After the failure of talks with the Vice-Chancellor, DUTA executive member Abha Dev said that the union had been invited by the Ministry of Human Resource Development for talks at four o’clock on Thursday.

Teachers were shouting slogans against the VC, and aimed to continue their demonstrations until their demands were met, they said.

The university, meanwhile, issued a statement condemning the vandalisation of office premises and termed the protests “uncalled”, asserting that they were open to dialogue.