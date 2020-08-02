Delhi University Teachers’ Association alleges raid at professor’s house

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Sunday said that they were getting reports that the house of Jenny Rowena, who teaches in Miranda House, and is wife of recently arrested Hany Babu, is being raided.
“I strongly protest and urge the government to desist from these illegal, strong-arm tactics and immediately stop this witch-hunt against academics and scholars,” DUTA president Rajib Ray said.
Teachers from Delhi University have condemned the arrest of Prof. Babu, a social activist and teacher with the Department of English, University of Delhi, by the National Investigation Agency in Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case.
The Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr. G.N. Saibaba, another DU professor, had said that it strongly condemned the arrest of Mr. Babu and alleged that the arrest was in continuation with the state’s concerted efforts to “intimidate and get rid of all dissenting voices”, especially of those who were engaged in campaigns for social justice and equality.
“Like the 11 others who were arrested before him as accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, Babu has also been accused of being a Maoist conspirator. It has now become patent that the epithet ‘Urban Naxal’ is a maintainable charge without a legal base,” G. Haragopal, Visiting Professor NLSIU, Bengaluru, and Chairperson of the Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr. G.N. Saibaba had said after Mr. Babu’s arrest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath