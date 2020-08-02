Delhi University Teachers’ Association alleges raid at professor’s house

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Sunday said that they were getting reports that the house of Jenny Rowena, who teaches in Miranda House, and is wife of recently arrested Hany Babu, is being raided.

“I strongly protest and urge the government to desist from these illegal, strong-arm tactics and immediately stop this witch-hunt against academics and scholars,” DUTA president Rajib Ray said.

Teachers from Delhi University have condemned the arrest of Prof. Babu, a social activist and teacher with the Department of English, University of Delhi, by the National Investigation Agency in Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case.

The Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr. G.N. Saibaba, another DU professor, had said that it strongly condemned the arrest of Mr. Babu and alleged that the arrest was in continuation with the state’s concerted efforts to “intimidate and get rid of all dissenting voices”, especially of those who were engaged in campaigns for social justice and equality.

“Like the 11 others who were arrested before him as accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, Babu has also been accused of being a Maoist conspirator. It has now become patent that the epithet ‘Urban Naxal’ is a maintainable charge without a legal base,” G. Haragopal, Visiting Professor NLSIU, Bengaluru, and Chairperson of the Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr. G.N. Saibaba had said after Mr. Babu’s arrest.