ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi University Students’ Union elections held, counting today

September 23, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

Voted for those who promised to deal with the high costs of housing, travel, say students; polling held peacefully, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Several first-time voters participated in the polls. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

Several first-time voters participated in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls on Friday. A few students said they voted for the candidates who promised to deal with the high costs of housing and travel. Some also expressed dismay at heaps of election material, including pamphlets, littered all over the campus. Ballots will be counted on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh visited the polling stations during the day and took stock of the arrangements. Voting in North and South Campuses began around 9 a.m. for the morning colleges and around 3 p.m. for the evening colleges.

The two main poll rivals — the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) — encouraged voters to come out in large numbers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the security arrangements, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said nearly 600 police and paramilitary personnel, along with anti-riot vehicles, fire tenders, and water tankers, were deployed on the ground. “Since the elections took place after a gap of three years, there was a surcharged atmosphere on the campus. Robust security arrangements were made. No untoward incident was reported during the day,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US