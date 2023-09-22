HamberMenu
Voting begins for Delhi University Students' Union polls

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the students' body election this time

September 22, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Scene at Delhi University on the eve of DUSU election polling in New Delhi on September 21. 2023.

Scene at Delhi University on the eve of DUSU election polling in New Delhi on September 21. 2023. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election has begun for the students of the day classes, whereas the students of the evening classes will cast their votes from 3 p.m.

While the students of the day classes can cast their votes until 1 p.m., those from the evening classes will have time until 7:30 p.m. to cast their votes.

The counting of votes will be taken up on September 23.

The DUSU polls were last held in 2019. The election could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented its conduct in 2022.

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the students' body election this time.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress's students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA), affiliated to the CPI-ML (Liberation), have fielded candidates for all four posts.

The ABVP had won three of the four seats in the 2019 DUSU polls.

Around one lakh students will vote in the election, which also acts as a stepping stone for budding politicians.

The DUSU is the main representative body for most Delhi University colleges and faculties. Each college also has its own students' union, elections to which are held annually.

