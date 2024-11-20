Delhi University student expelled for six months over anti-NTA graffiti  

Delhi University (DU) has expelled a girl student for six months for scribbling down slogans against the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the walls of its North Campus.

A university official said the action was taken as the student has been “unapologetic” for her act.

The action came after an inquiry that was instituted against the student held her guilty of the alleged act on July 31 during protests against the Central agency over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UC exam for admission to medical courses across the country.

An MA student of Russian language, the student, however, said she had not done anything to warrant such strict action.

Earlier, the student was suspended for two months for the alleged act.

In a letter dated November 18 and signed by the DU Registrar, the university stated that the inquiry report highlighted that she was given an opportunity to present her case and she admitted to the act.

“She also revealed that this was part of a strategic plan by her group [Disha Students’ Organisation]... the opinion of the [inquiry] committee is that she did not feel guilty nor was repentant on this act, ” the letter read.

“...as a result, the committee is of the opinion that she should be expelled from the University for a period of at least six months,” it said, adding that she is not permitted to attend any classes, examinations or participate in any institutional activity.

‘Selective action’

Meanwhile, the Disha Students’ Organisation held a protest over the university action and demanded that her expulsion be revoked.

The girl student said she had earlier approached the Delhi High Court against her suspension but the hearing kept getting delayed.

She alleged that the university has been “selective” in its action, which she said curbed her freedom of expression.

“Even those campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union elections have been given a second chance,” she said referring to the High Court hearing concerning the defacement of public property by candidates in the run-up to the polls.

The High Court had barred the university from declaring the elections results until the candidates pay for the restoration of the defaced sites. The election results will now be declared on November 21.