Delhi University releases academic calendar

Delhi University released its academic calendar on Tuesday. Classes for the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth semesters are set to begin on August 1. However, teachers said the university is likely to witness a staggered academic calendar as the delay in the announcement of the CUET-UG results has impacted first-year admissions.

Miranda House Professor Abha Dev Habib said, “Thanks to the NTA [National Testing Agency], admissions to DU’s undergraduate programmes are nowhere in sight.”

CUET-UG results were scheduled to be declared on June 30. The provisional answer key was released on Sunday and students could challenge answers till Tuesday. The NTA has not officially notified the date of the results yet.

