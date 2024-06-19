Delhi University receives over two lakh registrations on new portal for UG admissions

Delhi University has received over two lakh registrations for undergraduate admissions in the three weeks since it launched its admission portal, said university officials on Tuesday.

A total of 2,03,662 students registered for the 71,000 seats available across 79 undergraduate programmes in the university, officials said.

Undergraduate admissions are scheduled in two phases. The first phase, which began on May 28, requires candidates to fill their personal details on the portal, including their Class 12 academic scores and their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application number.

This will be followed by the second phase, which will commence after the declaration of CUET results, which are expected to come out on June 30. Students will fill their preferences on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), after which DU will announce simulated ranks based on available data. Candidates will then be allocated the highest possible preference based on programme-specific merit and availability of seats.

This is the third year that the university is conducting admissions on the basis of CUET scores. It had in February released a bulletin stating eligibility requirements and a detailed seat matrix of all the programmes available across the university’s colleges.

Meanwhile, postgraduate admission registrations, which commenced on April 25 and ended on May 25, saw a total of 85,249 registrations and 86,464 applications, said university officials. According to university data, the recently launched LLB programme received the highest number of applications, followed by MA in Political Science and MA in Psychology.