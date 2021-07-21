Delhi University likely to launch admission portal by weekend

Webinars and tutorial videos planned to assist aspirants in registration process

Senior officials of the Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday said that the varsity is preparing teams and panels to conduct webinars and tutorial videos to assist aspirants in registration process. The university is also likely to launch its new admission portal before the registration process for postgraduate admissions begins on July 26.

It had earlier said that in addition to the webinars and tutorial videos, computer-based help desks like chatbots and emails will be available throughout the day to answer queries of candidates.

Sanjeev Singh, Head of DU’s computer centre, said: “The admission portal is most likely to be launched two days before the registration process for the postgraduate courses begin. A schedule for webinars and tutorial videos will also be published soon. It will be a continuous process and there will be constant interaction with the students.”

The admission process will be completely online this year in view of the pandemic and the university had announced that aspirants will not be required to visit colleges or departments for any purpose.

To assist students, Mr. Singh said that panels for webinars will include faculty members instead of volunteers at help desks, like previous years.

“It is always better to have domain experts to answer queries. So the panels will be made accordingly as we are majorly catering to three streams — science, humanities and commerce. So we are planning to involve faculty members directly. Lists for the same are being drawn up,” said Mr. Singh.

Key dates

The registration process for various postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes will continue between July 26 and August 21 while the registration process for undergraduate courses is scheduled to begin from August 2 and end on August 31.

Admissions to undergraduate courses will be based on merit, like previous years, the university had announced recently.