Delhi University invites suggestions for admissions

The Delhi University has invited suggestions for strengthening its admission process and also to make it more student-friendly on the institute’s website.

The university approved the formation of an admission branch to focus on admissions-related issues earlier this year.

Among areas for suggestions, the university officials have asked for inputs regarding rationalising the cut-off for merit-based admissions to control over or under admissions.

Student capacity

As a public university, the institute does not refuse admissions to anyone who meets the cut-off.

Accordingly, the cut-off percentage is determined so as to ensure that the number of students does not exceed the estimated capacity.

Online interface

It has also asked for suggestions on the following areas — how to maintain parity in eligibility criteria of admissions of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, strengthening the online interface for applicants, minimising students visits to colleges for document verification, better 'Open Day' sessions, to make admissions for candidates belonging to various categories more accessible, and to make the trials for sports and ECA quotas more transparent.

Centenary year

The university has also asked for suggestions for celebration of its centenary year in 2022.