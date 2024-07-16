Delhi University forms panel to probe vandalism of DUSU offices

A day after the offices of the president and vice-president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) were vandalised, the university constituted a four-member committee to probe the incident. The panel has been asked to submit its report within a week.

The Congress-affiliated NSUI and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked ABVP had blamed each other for the violence, which reportedly happened on Sunday morning. The post of the university students’ union president is held by ABVP’s Tushar Dedha, while Abhi Dahiya of the NSUI is its vice-president.

The committee is comprised of four administrative officials, including the DU proctor who heads it. DCP (North) Manoj Kumar said a case was registered on Sunday based on Mr. Dedha’s complaint and that the investigation is under way.