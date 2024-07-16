GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi University forms panel to probe vandalism of DUSU offices

Published - July 16, 2024 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Faculty of Arts, Delhi University.

Faculty of Arts, Delhi University. | Photo Credit: file photo

A day after the offices of the president and vice-president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) were vandalised, the university constituted a four-member committee to probe the incident. The panel has been asked to submit its report within a week.

The Congress-affiliated NSUI and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked ABVP had blamed each other for the violence, which reportedly happened on Sunday morning. The post of the university students’ union president is held by ABVP’s Tushar Dedha, while Abhi Dahiya of the NSUI is its vice-president.

The committee is comprised of four administrative officials, including the DU proctor who heads it. DCP (North) Manoj Kumar said a case was registered on Sunday based on Mr. Dedha’s complaint and that the investigation is under way.

Related Topics

Delhi / university / police / law enforcement

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.