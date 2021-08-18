Delhi University first cut-off list likely on October 1

NEW DELHI

18 August 2021 03:21 IST

Admissions to UG programmes to begin from October 4

Delhi University to likely release the first cut-off list on October 1, said senior officials on Tuesday. Admissions to the various undergraduate merit-based programmes is likely to begin from October 4, they said.

The registration process for the various undergraduate merit-based courses in the university began on August 2 and is set to continue till August 31.

Earlier, the university had said that the cut-off marks were expected around mid-September.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the entire admission process is completely online and students are not required to visit college campuses for any admission related process. According to data shared by senior DU officials, over 3.18 lakh registrations have taken place for undergraduate courses while 1.47 lakh have completed the process by making the payment.

Out of the total number of registrations, there were over 1.21 lakh students who applied from the CBSE board. This is the highest number of applicants from a particular board, officials said.

Following the declaration of the CBSE class XII results, several teachers and officials had stated that the cut-off marks were likely to soar due to the increased number of students who scored above 95%. The university also saw over 8,000 registrations under the ECA category and over 5,000 under the Sports category, till date.

The registration process for PG admissions is set to continue till August 21.