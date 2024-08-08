Delhi University extends preference-filling deadline to Friday after students complain of confusion

Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday extended its deadline for the second phase of admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) by two days following complaints of confusion from students.

The second phase, which was to end on Wednesday, has been extended to 11.59 p.m. on Friday after several students said they were taking more time than initially thought required to fill their forms on preferences for programmes and colleges, a university official said.

‘Confusing forms’

Students said they encountered difficulties while prioritising college and courses, and were afraid of making a mistake and being allocated a course they were not keen on.

“The form contains a lot of fields, then there is a preference list, which can be quite confusing,” said a 17-year-old student from Ghaziabad who did not have anyone in her family who could help her with the admission process. She added that she also experienced doubts on whether she needed a certificate to qualify for the single girl child quota, but in the end, had to take help from her friends and fill out the form “in a rush”.

In a webinar held on the admission process last week, Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi had urged students to fill in enough options, but not apply at random.

Meanwhile, many students said they were confused about how to prioritise their college and course preferences, while some DU aspirants said that they sought admissions to other private colleges due to the delays.

Other students, meanwhile, said the delay in the admission process following the month-late declaration of the Common University Entrance Test results by the National Testing Agency had forced them to apply to other colleges.

“I had my heart set on going to DU, but because of the delay in the academic year, I have taken admission in a Dehradun college instead,” said Ankita, 17, a resident of Rohini.

This is the third year that the university is conducting its admissions through the CSAS portal. Up until Monday, it received about three lakh registrations for 70,000 seats, of which one lakh students have finished filling up their preferences, said a university official. The first allocation list will be released on August 16.

University professors had raised concerns regarding the admission process, calling it complicated and exclusionary. “There should be more transparency so as to give students clarity. Further, the delay in the academic calendar has led many students to apply to other universities, so there is a fear of seats remaining vacant,” said Abha Dev Habib, a professor at Miranda House college.

Pranay Gupta