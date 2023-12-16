Delhi University constitutes panel to look into Education Minister Atishi’s claims about irregularities

December 16, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Executive Committee (EC) of Delhi University (DU) on Friday constituted a panel to look into the allegations by Education Minister Atishi regarding the functioning of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges.

Ms. Atishi had earlier this month written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stating that the Delhi government’s Directorate of Audit had noted “several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores” in the 12 colleges over the past few years.

She suggested that the Centre either direct DU to de-affiliate the 12 colleges, following which the Delhi government would bring them under its control, or that the colleges remain affiliated with DU and the Centre take over the responsibility to fully fund them.

Stating that the Minister had raised “very important issues”, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the matter would be looked at seriously. “The committee will start work from tomorrow and submit its report within 15 days,” he said, adding that the report would subsequently be shared with the Centre and the Delhi government.