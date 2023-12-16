GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi University constitutes panel to look into Education Minister Atishi’s claims about irregularities

December 16, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The committee will submit its report within 15 days, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

The committee will submit its report within 15 days, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Executive Committee (EC) of Delhi University (DU) on Friday constituted a panel to look into the allegations by Education Minister Atishi regarding the functioning of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges.

Ms. Atishi had earlier this month written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stating that the Delhi government’s Directorate of Audit had noted “several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores” in the 12 colleges over the past few years.

She suggested that the Centre either direct DU to de-affiliate the 12 colleges, following which the Delhi government would bring them under its control, or that the colleges remain affiliated with DU and the Centre take over the responsibility to fully fund them.

Stating that the Minister had raised “very important issues”, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the matter would be looked at seriously. “The committee will start work from tomorrow and submit its report within 15 days,” he said, adding that the report would subsequently be shared with the Centre and the Delhi government.

Related Topics

Delhi / university / universities and colleges / politics / politics (general) / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.