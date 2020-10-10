Delhi University announces first cut-off list for undergraduate courses; LSR pegs score at 100% for 3 courses

The admission process will be completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new session will commence from November 18.

Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the score at 100 % for three Honours courses.

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 % score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

The college has the highest cut-off among Science courses as well. The college has announced a cut-off of 99.75 % for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students, while Hindu College has pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 %.

Hindu College has announced a cut-off of 99.33 % for B.Sc (Hons) Physics.

Among the BA programme combinations, aspirants need to have a minimum of 99.25 % for gaining admission for a combination of Economics and Political Science to LSR College, the highest among all the combinations.

It was in 2015 that College of Vocational Studies and Indraprastha College for Women had pegged their cut-off at 100 % for the computer science programme for general category students.

Last year, Hindu College had pegged the highest score of 99 % for Political Science Honours. LSR College came a close second with a cut-off of 98.75 % for BA programme and Psychology Honours.

At 98.3 %, Hindu College also had the highest cut-off for Physics Honours.

Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats are up for grabs with the admission process commencing from October 12. Officials of the university had said that cut-offs would be higher this year owing to more students scoring above 90 % marks in board examinations.

