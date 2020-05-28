Delhi

Delhi University admission likely to start on June 8

Committee to discuss the matter today

Admissions to Delhi University’s courses may start on June 8, according to a tentative admissions schedule to be discussed at an academic committee meeting scheduled for Friday, sources said.

The committee is set to deliberate on matters related to admissions at Delhi University for the academic session 2020-21 including the tentative schedule, bulletin of information containing eligibility criteria and changes to sports and extra curricular activity admissions.

Tentative dates

According to the tentative schedule, registration for admissions would begin on June 8, with the first cut of list expected to be released on August 14. The admissions are expected to go on till the second week of September. This includes admissions for merit as well as entrance-test based undergraduate and post-graduate courses. These dates are only tentative and have not been officially announced by the university.

The academic committee is also expected to deliberate on any changes to be made to the selection criteria under the sports and extra curricular activities quotas. “In view of the challenges brought about by COVID-19, any change in the procedures for personal appearance of applicants for entrance examinations for ECA, sports and music as well as for verification of certificates shall be notified in due course. , ” a draft UG bulletin reads.

