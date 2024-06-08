Delhi Transport Department orders fortnightly reports on issuance of RCs to vehicle owners

Following multiple complaints regarding vehicle dealers not handing over registration certificates (RCs) to registered owners at the time of delivery, the Delhi Transport Department has directed all its district offices to seek reports on the issuance of RCs from vehicle dealers under their jurisdiction on a fortnightly basis. The order was issued on Thursday by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, the Delhi government had begun a facility wherein buyers would be able to get RCs for their vehicles directly from dealers who had self-registration facilities.

“It has been observed that vehicle dealers possessing self-registration facility are not printing and handing over RCs to registered owners at the time of delivery of the vehicle. It has also been observed that in some cases, the delay exceeds 30 days,” said an official order issued by the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order also directed all District Transport Offices (DTOs) to take fortnightly reports from each dealer under their jurisdiction on the date of delivery of each vehicle and its RC, and forward it to the Operation Branch within three days.

“It is further directed to take strict action against the vehicle dealer not following the direction in this regard,” read the order.

According to data, over 1,800 vehicles are registered in the national capital on a daily basis. The number of registered motor vehicles in Delhi in 2019-20 stood at over 1.18 crore, which rose to 1.22 crore in the next fiscal year. It saw a minor decline in 2021-22 to 77 lakh vehicles, and rose again to 79 lakh vehicles in 2022-23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.