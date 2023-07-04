Delhi traffic police’s elaborate plan ahead for Kanwar Yatra

July 04, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - New Delhi

In view of the Kanwar yatra devotees, whose movement will be expected from adjoining States to Gangotri Dham and Haridwar through the national capital, Delhi traffic police has made elaborate traffic arrangements and has informed that traffic congestion will be expected from certain areas.

Every year, during the Hindu lunar month of Shravan, devotees travel on–foot from GauMukh, Gangotri Dham and Haridwar to offer holy Ganga water at Shiva Temples on Shravan Shivratri.

Expected to begin on July 4, it will culminate on July 15. Delhi traffic police said, many Kanwariyas reach Delhi and some of them go to Haryana and Rajasthan through Delhi borders. This year the expected number is about 15-20 lakhs.

“We’ve made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwarias and other road users and to minimize inconvenience to the public and devotees. The devotees and road users are advised to follow the traffic rules and obey the directions of policemen on duty,” police said.

During this period of the Kanwarias movement, traffic violations will be checked by on-the-spot prosecution and by photography and videography of violations which will be followed by prosecution.

Police has planned diversion plans for heavy transport vehicles too. HTVs except city buses will not be allowed on GT Road towards Shahdara and Wazirabad Road.

Heavy commercial transport vehicles, except city buses, coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be diverted straight towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahdara.

“During these days, due to the movement of Kanwarias and setting up of “Kanwar Camps” on roadsides, traffic congestion and obstruction will be experienced at several places. Congestion is expected on Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to Fire Station, Boulevard Road and at Azad Market Chowk, Gokalpuri Flyover, 66 Foota Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur ‘T’- Point, Mathura Road,” the advisory said.

Police further said, congestion will be experienced on NH–8 from Dhaula Kuan Metro Station upto Rajokri Border. Due to diversion of vehicular traffic, bound for Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border to Ghazipur, by UP Police, there will be congestion on NH-24 as well.