Delhi traffic police to reduce circles for better management

December 20, 2022 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - New Delhi

Aiming to rationalise traffic management and deploy more inspectors on the ground, the Delhi Traffic Police has decided to restructure its circles and reduce the number from 69 to 50.

According to an order dated December 14, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora said that after last year’s restructuring of traffic circles, it became difficult for some traffic inspectors (TIs) to supervise their respective circles because some have very large areas while others have smaller ones. The order now awaits government approval.

Each traffic circle stretches over a few kilometres and is manned by at least 13 TIs.

They had last been restructured on October 21, 2021, when former Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, in an effort to overhaul the force and make its structure similar to that of Delhi Police, increased the circles from 53 to 69.

He had also increased the number of traffic districts from 12 to 15 and traffic ranges from three to six. Among the other changes, each Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was given charge of a traffic sub-division, which consists of three traffic circles, and each Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was given a district. Mr. Asthana had said this would help minimise traffic snarls and congestion, and strengthen the force from nearly 6,000 to around 15,000.

The December 14 order said, “The increase in the number of circles from 53 to 69 necessitated redistribution of existing staff as no additional strength was provided to new circles. This resulted in an acute shortage of staff on the ground.”

Hence, to ensure effective traffic management with the available logistics, the previous order has been deferred “till the time that the cadre review and increase in strength of the traffic unit is done,” it added. As per the order, six DCPs will now take charge of the six traffic ranges, while 15 ACPs will handle the 15 traffic districts.

Surinder Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Zone 2), said, “The intention behind the move is to rationalise traffic management. This will result in strengthening of the cadre and lead to 500 more men on the field.”

