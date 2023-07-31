Delhi traffic police teams double down on 48 hotspots to curb accidents after dark

July 31, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

To tackle the rising number of road mishaps at night, Delhi Traffic Police is running a comprehensive checking drive to enhance safety by deploying specific teams to prosecute errant motorists.

According to official data, the drive, which began on July 22, has till July 27 seen 978 prosecutions.

These include 370 prosecutions against commercial vehicles carrying high/long loads, followed by 159 for riding without a helmet and 58 for dangerous driving, among others.

Under the drive, the teams are conducting thorough checks at 48 accident-prone spots in the city, with six to eight spots covered each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., a senior traffic police official said.

“This initiative aims to enforce strict compliance with traffic regulations to prevent lane indiscipline, dangerous driving practices, drunken driving, one-way violations, and other visible traffic offences,” he added.

Traffic personnel, along with the district police, PCR unit, and Delhi Transport Department officials, are part of these teams.

“To ensure a secure environment during the drive, the staff has been informed to put up barriers to slow down vehicles and deploy PCR vans at checking spots for their safety. We are also working on better illumination to enhance visibility. The staff has been directed to wear fluorescent jackets and use light bars and blinker lights to highlight their presence on roads,” the officer said.