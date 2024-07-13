GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Traffic police officer, associate arrested for supplying narcotics

Published - July 13, 2024 12:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

An officer of the Delhi Traffic Police and his associate have been arrested for supplying narcotics in the Capital and neighbouring cities, the police said on Friday.

The accused were arrested from near the Jaffrabad metro station by a team of the police’s special cell on Thursday after they were caught supplying a kilogram of MDMA worth about ₹1 crore in a luxury car, an officer said.

The officer and his associate were allegedly part of a drug cartel, he said, adding that police are investigating if there are more people involved in the nexus.

The arrest comes after a local court on July 10 issued a non-bailable warrant against Naresh Kumar, a sub-inspector in the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, for allegedly running an international drug cartel. Mr. Kumar, who has been on the run for the past several months and is suspected of being in South Africa, was found to be running an overseas drugs racket with the help of other officers, with whom he was communicating with via encrypted chat applications. The racket was busted in February this year.

