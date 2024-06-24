GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Traffic Police note a 32% rise in stop line violations

Updated - June 24, 2024 01:12 am IST

Published - June 24, 2024 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Traffic Police have noted a 32% increase in stop line violations between January to June of 2024, compared to the numbers in the same period in 2023.

According to the department’s data, the police booked 2.37 lakh violators for the offence between January to June this year, while only 1.80 lakh violators were booked in 2023 during the same period.

An officer said that these violations pose a significant risk to pedestrians’ safety and disrupt the smooth flow of traffic.

“The traffic police have also intensified their efforts to curb this rising trend through increased vigilance and use of technology. The police have also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024,” the officer said.

By identifying the areas with the most frequent traffic violations, the study facilitates targeted enforcement efforts to enhance road safety and ensures compliance with traffic regulations, he said, adding that extra personnel have been deployed and automated cameras installed at major intersections.

