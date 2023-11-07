Delhi traffic police launches drive against polluting vehicles

November 07, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi traffic police has launched a drive against polluting vehicles as the air quality deteriorated sharply in the city with toxic smog choking its residents.

The police have identified 13 pollution hotspots, where a drive is being carried out against encroachments and unauthorised parking to reduce congestion and ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

These hotspots include areas like Sangam Vihar, Sarita Vihar and Ashok Vihar.

The police have also started impounding vehicles that lack a pollution under control (PUC) certificate. Action is also being taken against the use of polluting older vehicles, which run on BS-III and BS-IV diesel engines .

A police officer said only vehicles complying with BS-VI emission norms will be allowed to ply in the city.

Only trucks involved in the supply of essential commodities will be allowed to enter the national capital, he added.

“We have deployed staff at 20 major border points of the city and implementing the GRAP-IV directions. Non-destined vehicles are being sent back,” he stressed.

The police action has come as emergency measures to tackle air pollution under the Stage 4 of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) kicked in on November 2.

According to official data, the police penalised over 3,400 vehicle owners for not adhering to pollution norms on November 3 and 4.

The Delhi government had on Sunday banned the entry of trucks into the city, except of those involved in the delivery of essential commodities and services.

All schools in Delhi have been also directed to suspend physical classes, except for Classes 10 and 12, until November 10.

The government has also ordered for the implementation of the odd-even vehicle rationing plan from November 13 to 20 to reduce pollution caused by vehicles as the air quality index (AQI) reading in the city slipped into the ‘severe’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a reading between zero and 50 on the AQI is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 421 at 4 p.m. Monday, down from 454 on Sunday, as per the CPCB’s daily official bulletin. A higher value of AQI means an increase in air pollution. But by 8 p.m., the air quality of Delhi was 414.

