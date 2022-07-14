Delhi traffic police divided into teams to streamline operations

A total of 419 teams deployed across the city in a day to ensure effective prosecution

The Delhi Traffic Police has formulated separate teams for enforcement and regulation of traffic in the Capital to ensure more transparency in the workings of the personnel, an officer said on Thursday.

Senior officers said that a separate team has also been carved out to ensure effective prosecution of commuters, which includes issuing challans for various traffic violations.

"A total of 419 teams have been deployed across the city in a day. Each team will constitute of two traffic personnel, one zonal officer and a constable. These mobile prosecution teams are exclusively posted to carry out the task of issuing challans. These teams will also include 69 traffic inspectors (TIs)," a senior police officer said.

Similarly, for regulation of traffic, which includes ensuring proper parking and smooth passage of vehicles in chock-a-block traffic jams, as many as 635 regulation points have been identified and regulation teams have been posted at these specific points, the officer said.

"These regulation points will keep increasing or decreasing according to important events like Independence Day or during the Kanwar Yatra," the source added.

The source said that these teams operate in shifts and the duties assigned to traffic personnel will only change in instances of disaster management. "The first shift starts at 7 a.m. and continues till 3 p.m.; the second shift goes on till midnight," the officer added.

Easy movement

Both the prosecution and the regulation teams have been provided 700 motorcycles for seamless movement. "The prosecution teams are also told to wear body-worn cameras and around 450 body-worn cameras are already in function across the various traffic circles," an officer said.

Special CP (Traffic) S.S. Yadav said the current initiative has been in operation for nearly a month now and is a bid to ensure that there is no "laxity" or "confusion" among traffic personnel about their duties which thereby, ensures better traffic law enforcement.

"Earlier, a lot of traffic personnel were deployed at various circles., and those regulating the traffic were also issuing challans, creating confusion in the process. So, to cut down the unnecessary involvement of multiple officers at a particular point and rationalise the number of traffic personnel, we made this division in duties," Mr. Yadav said.

The Special CP added that there has been at least a 15% to 20% increase in manpower, with the traffic force currently having over 6,000 personnel to prosecute drivers and regulate vehicular movement.

"The traffic regulation points have also been chosen keeping in view the peak hour congestion at those spots," the officer said. Delhi currently has 15 traffic circles which is divided into two zones.