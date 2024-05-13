Delhi Traffic Police data suggests 30% rise in PUCC violations compared to 2023

The Capital recorded a 30% rise in instances of Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) violations by vehicles running on the roads in 2024, as compared to the numbers in the same period in 2023, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the department’s data, a total of 101,164 instances of violations related to PUCC was recorded in the first four months of 2024. In comparison, 78,169 cases were recorded during the same period in 2023.

“We have conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles where the highest number of challans were issued in 2024. These places include Model Town, Karol Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh and Tilak Nagar, among others,” a senior traffic police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer said that the spike in violation of PUCC also highlights the persistent challenge of vehicular pollution, which contributes to the low Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city.

“By identifying the areas where these violations occur the most, targeted enforcement measures can be implemented to promote adherence to traffic regulations. Cracking down on vehicles without valid PUCCs is imperative to mitigate the adverse environmental effects associated with unchecked emissions,” the officer said.

By rigorously monitoring and enforcing PUCC regulations, the traffic police aim to cultivate a culture of compliance with emissions standards among motorists, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.