Delhi Traffic Police begins drive on noise pollution

Commuters to be penalised for using pressure horns, modified silencers

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said that it has started a special drive to penalise the commuters for using pressure horns and modified silencers in vehicles across the national capital.

The campaign was brought in to educate people about noise pollution and to hold those accountable who are found exploiting it.

The traffic police took to Twitter to inform the public about the initiative.

“Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalising those who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. #DelhiMeinShorNahi,” it tweeted.

According to a senior police officer, an action was taken previously as well but now they will focus on enhancing it. Those found creating noise pollution by violating the norms and found using pressure horns or modified silencers will be challaned strictly, officer added.

To create awareness, doctors from AIIMS, NGOs, notable personalities who have expertise in the field of noise pollution and health will be called to talk about ill effects of noise pollution.

“We have a simple procedure to file a complaint,” officer said that commuters can approach the traffic police on Twitter and other social media sites regarding their complaints. Regulation and mobile prosecution team will be patrolling each area for 2 km. “Challan will be issued if it is in visual form or if it can be heard,” the officer said.