Delhi told to increase periphery of sealed areas

The Capital needs to increase the periphery of sealed areas to fight COVID-19 better, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday while citing reports by experts.

He also expressed concern over the fact that 4.11% of health workers (including 13 paramedics, 26 nurses, 24 field workers, 33 doctors) in Delhi were infected. “This is a worrying trend. Currently, there are around 100 hotspots in Delhi, this number should go down,” Dr. Vardhan said during a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the Capital held via videoconference. It was attended by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and other top officials.

Meanwhile, the medical fraternity under the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has demanded designated COVID health centres for infected healthcare employees.

While appreciating the efforts of the Delhi government in providing accommodation and other facilities to doctors and staff on COVID-19 duty, it expressed concern over the rising number of healthcare staff getting infected.

“Soon, the situation might get out of control and it will be very difficult to maintain healthcare services with rising number of morbidities among doctors,” it added.

FORDA has now asked the Delhi government to provide the best possible healthcare services to doctors and other medical staff who are the frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19.