Delhi to use rapid test kits from today

The Delhi government on Saturday received 42,000 rapid antibody test kits from the Centre. It will start using these kits in containment zones in the city from Sunday, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

“We have received 42,000 rapid [antibody] testing kits. Training is going on now for technicians. We will start testing through these kits in all containment zones from tomorrow [Sunday],” he said.

The rapid antibody test uses blood samples of a person and gives results in less than 30 minutes. Testing through these kits will be done free of cost, said officials.

On Thursday, India had received 5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits from China, according to the Central government.

Earlier, the Delhi government had said it was trying to purchase 1 lakh test kits, but the deal did not work out. “We had placed the order to an ICMR-approved vendor. It’s not just us, no State in India has got rapid testing kits from them yet. We will ask the Central government for more kits,” a Delhi government official said.

Stressing the importance of testing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on April 7 said, “Maximum testing enables us to know the actual number of people affected by coronavirus. South Korea, for instance, increased its testing capacity so that it could quarantine and treat infected people and control further spread of the virus. Just as South Korea, we will be testing on a larger scale.”

Testing for COVID-19 in city hospitals is done using RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test, which uses nasal or throat swab as sample. The RT-PCR test results come out much later. The rapid antibody test, though faster, will not replace the RT-PCR test, but will be used as a “supplementary tool”, stated a PIB tweet.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, the RT-PCR test is more accurate and the rapid antibody test will be used for surveillance and monitoring whether COVID-19 hotspots in the country are increasing or decreasing, and not for diagnosis.

Till now, 21,409 tests have been done in Delhi using RT-PCR tests. The city government plans to conduct more than 21,000 tests using rapid antibody kits in April, said officials.