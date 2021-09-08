Delhi to urge neighbouring States to cooperate in fight against pollution

‘Delegation will be meeting Union Environment Minister’

The Delhi government on Tuesday said that it was preparing a winter action plan to reduce pollution, which include dealing with the issue of stubble burning.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that a delegation from the Delhi government will be meeting with Union Environment Minister and Commission for Air Quality Management to discuss stubble burning in neighbouring States and present measures to combat it.

Mr. Rai urged the neighbouring States of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to reduce vehicular and dust pollution and said that if the governments cooperate and adopt ample anti-pollution measures, then not just Delhi, but the entire North India can get freedom from pollution.

“It is very difficult to reduce pollution in the whole of North India just by making efforts in Delhi. We will set out on the tough roads too, but the whole fight will be a lot easier if all the States cooperate,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister said that last year with the help of the Pusa Institute, trials were conducted to figure out whether crop stubble could be decomposed using bio-decomposer solutions and the Delhi government found the bio-decomposer to be highly effective when it was sprayed on stubble.

Bio-decomposer

“We are now at a juncture where all the governments of the States surrounding Delhi need to take cognisance of the bio-decomposing solution. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments need to step up and adopt this measure so that we can get relief from the stumbling block of stubble burning,” Mr. Rai said.

"We see an exorbitant rise in air pollution in Delhi and the rest of North India during winters. Multiple factors like dust and vehicle pollution contribute to this. However, stubble burning is the biggest contributor to the problem.