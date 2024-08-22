Delhi to overhaul its Climate Action Plan

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the government has started the process of overhauling the city’s 2019 Climate Action Plan and that he will submit a new draft policy to the Centre within the next two weeks.

The Delhi government developed the 2019 Climate Action Plan to address the city’s climate change risks and vulnerabilities.

Mr. Rai said the revised policy will focus on seven critical sectors — electricity, water, waste, green cover, transport, health, and agriculture. He made the announcement after chairing a conference in which over 40 departments, experts, and officials convened to discuss the need to overhaul the five-year-old climate policy in light of the unprecedented heatwaves and record rain witnessed in the city.

“The rapid environmental degradation we have witnessed over the past few years prompted us to initiate a review of the 2019 policy. A stakeholder group was formed and meetings were held to discuss the necessary updates,” Mr. Rai said.

He added that the revised policy will also focus on urban planning with a focus on waste management so that the adverse impacts caused by gases produced from waste can be prevented. The other measures in the policy include having a 100% electric vehicle fleet for public transport and expanding the city’s green coverage.

